NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of a triple homicide that occurred in the 4100 block of Encampment Street on Monday.

The two POIs were seen on surveillance video fleeing the location following the incident.

Currently, the subjects are not wanted on criminal charges. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel they may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Surveillance video of the persons of interest can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.