NOPD: Two teens wounded in Bywater shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department responded to an aggravated battery by shooting call shortly before midnight in the Bywater on Saturday.

At 11:51 pm., the NOPD began investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of Arts Street one block from Franklin Avenue.

Two victims were reported. The first a 17-year-old juvenile female with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the shoulder, and the other a 17-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The female victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, while the male victim arrived via private conveyance.

No additional information is currently available.

