NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting in the 5700 block of North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at 3:41 a.m. and initial reports show an adult male and female sustained gunshot wounds.

The female victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The male victim arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

No further details are currently available.