NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reported two separate carjacking incidents hours apart.

The first carjacking happened around 11:00 p.m. in the Little Woods neighborhood Saturday, July 29. Reports show in the 7300 block of Shaw Avenue a woman was leaving her residence when she was held at gunpoint by a young male wearing a camouflage ski mask demanding her keys, purse and phone.

The woman complied and the suspect, accompanied by a young woman, fled the scene in her 2016 Black Range Rover.

Have you seen this vehicle?

The second carjacking happened four hours later Sunday, July 30, in the Gentilly Terrance area.

Reports show a man and a woman were parked in the 4200 block Elysian Fields Ave. when they were approached by three men exiting a black jeep.

One of the suspects approached the driver side with a gun and ordered the victims to exit the vehicle. The man and woman complied and suspects fled the scene taking a 2014 Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of both vehicles or additional information about the incidents is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

