NOPD: Two men wanted for questioning in separate armed robbery incidents

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two individuals who may possess information pertaining to two separate armed robberies.

Corey Groves Jr

The first man the NOPD is looking to question is 22-year-old Corey Groves Jr., who is believed to have information that could lead to an arrest in an armed robbery incident that occurred on March 23.

At around 7:19 p.m., the victim was robbed of his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint in the 4800 block of Bonita Drive.

The second individual wanted for questioning is locating 19-year-old Harold DeClouet, who is believed to have information that could lead to an arrest in an armed robbery incident that occurred on March 13.

Harold DeClouet

At around 6:47 p.m., the victim was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of Bundy Road and South I-10 Service Road where his 2018 Chevy Sonic was stolen.

Both Groves and DeClouet are wanted for questioning only, and are not wanted for criminal charges in this incident at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either man can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or anonymously at 1-877-903-STOP.