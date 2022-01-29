NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reported a shooting in New Orleans East that left two victims hospitalized on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NOPD report, the incident occurred at the intersection of Parc Brittany Blvd. and South Coronet Court at 12:50 p.m.

Both male victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.