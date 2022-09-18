NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A double shooting at the corner of Chef Mentueur Hwy and Dale St., left two men hospitalized Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened at about 9:40.

The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions have not been released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Hours before at about 8:00 Saturday night , the NOPD was on the scene of a deadly shooting in the nearby Pines Village neighborhood, where a man was shot to death at the corner of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.