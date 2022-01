The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street. (Photo: Chris Carter | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Initial reports show officers responded to a call at 6:17 p.m. and upon arrival found two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both are being transported to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.