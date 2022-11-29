Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detectives have asked for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of a carjacking early Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says that shortly after midnight, a man was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Esplanade Avenue near Bayou St. John.

That’s when the man says he was approached by two armed male suspects who demanded he get out of the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects then drove off in the car.

Information on the suspects’ descriptions was unavailable, however, images released by the NOPD show some facial features of one of the people accused.

The vehicle is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with Louisiana license plates reading 360EBL.

Anyone with any information surrounding the carjacking, the vehicle, or the people involved, is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.