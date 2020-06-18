NOPD trying to solve drive-up burglarizing case in Gentilly

Surveillance images provided by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a man who is accused of driving up to cars and pulling their door handles, all while remaining behind the wheel. Police say that the man got out of his car and burglarized at least one of the vehicles that he found to be unlocked.

The case in question happened on May 30 in the 1600 block of Abundance Street. Police have surveillance video that shows a man pulling up beside other cars while driving a dark-colored SUV. The man can be seen extending his hand out the window and pulling on the handle of a red car.

The video also shows the man get out of his car and enter another after he was able to open its door. Police did not say what items were taken from the car.

If you can help police locate or identify the man, call the NOPD’s Third District at 504-658-6030 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.