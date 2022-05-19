NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 8700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 10 p.m.

Reports show that a man crashed a truck after being shot.

Two other men were also shot and showed up at the hospital shortly after according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.