NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, February 15, officials with the NOPD will release video footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mid-City.

Watch the press conference LIVE right here at 11:30 a.m.

Just one week prior to the footage release, police responded to the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street on February 8 for a suspected armed robbery.

When officers arrived, NOPD reports a suspect was located just blocks away on St. Louis Street. Gunfire was exchanged between an officer and the suspect.

The subject was shot three times in the leg, while the officer was unharmed in the incident.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Bureau Arlinda Westbrook are expected to be at the media briefing on Tuesday morning where they will discuss the incident.