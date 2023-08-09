Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department will host a news conference after releasing bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Mid-City area in July.

On July 27, NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a 30-year-old woman dead and 41-year-old man wounded at the intersection of Ulloa and South Pierce streets.

Through surveillance footage, NOPD officers identified 30-year-old Desmond Henry, 30, and Jessie Carter, 32, as the suspects.

New Orleans Police Department Captain Hans Ganthier said surveillance cameras captured the suspects driving an SUV and tracked it to 6100 block of Painters Street.

NOPD officials said that once the suspects were located, officers chased them.

During the pursuit, an officer opened fire and hit Henry in the leg.

Both suspects were arrested.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, NOPD officials said the bodycam footage from the officer-involved shooting will be released during the conference.

The conference is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. with the release of the footage. It will be followed by a news conference with NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.

Watch Woodfork’s conference live here.

