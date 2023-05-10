All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three people are in custody Wednesday (May 10th), after two separate homicide investigations.

The NOPD arrested 22-year-old Chante Mark and 18-year-old Brandon Ferdinand, in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified 18-year-old.

The shooting was on March 28th, in the 8700 block of Almonaster Ave.

The NOPD also arrested 27-year-old Irvin Allen, in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified 17-year-old.

That shooting was in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road on April 20th.

All three suspects face one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the murders can call the NOPD at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

