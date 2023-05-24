All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two carjacking suspects minutes after the crime happened in Broadmoor Wednesday (May 24) morning.

Cops say a man approached a woman at gunpoint in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue parkway around 8:00 p.m. The woman was forced out of the car and the suspect fled the scene in her jeep, followed by a pickup truck belonging to the suspects.

Minutes later police quickly stopped and arrested 19-year-old Cairen Jones and 20-year-old Jacob Jones.

Shortly after NOPD officers spotted the pickup truck reported to have followed the stolen Jeep. The truck entered St. Bernard Parish. The third suspect, 20-year-old Diamond Eugene was arrested by Saint Bernard Sheriff’s deputies.

Cairen Jones and Jacob Jones were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count each of simple burglary, armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, and resisting an officer.

Eugene was booked by St. Bernard Parish deputies on multiple charges including aggravated assault, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal possession of stolen things.

According to police additional charges are expected pending further investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

