NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the Tremé area.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. when a woman and 14-year old girl showed up to a hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street.

Reports say, a unknown person approached a group of being and began shooting.

Both victims are in stable condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

