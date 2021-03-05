NOPD: Three homicide suspects top escalated month of violent crime arrests in February

NEW ORLEANS — The second month of 2021 saw a slight uptick in violent crime arrests made by the New Orleans Police Department according to an NOPD media release on Friday.

The NOPD made 30 arrests in February, which was three more than the 27 made during the same period last year. Offenses included homicide, aggravated battery and armed carjackings.

The following list is a recap of some of the arrests listed by divisions/districts:

Homicide Division

Jamon Edward (DOB: 4/21/92) was arrested on Feb. 9 for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of France Street on Jan. 20.

was arrested on Feb. 9 for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of France Street on Jan. 20. Burnell Barrociere (DOB: 11/11/86) was arrested on Feb. 23 for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Odin Street on Jan. 21.

was arrested on Feb. 23 for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Odin Street on Jan. 21. John Shallerhorn (DOB:10/04/85) was arrested on Feb. 26 for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard on the same day.

NOPD Second District

Joshua Dean (DOB: 3/03/2002) was arrested on Feb. 15 after an investigation revealed his alleged involvement in multiple armed carjacking incidents that occurred on Green Street, State Street, Vicksburg Street, as well as at the intersection of Cohn and Pine Streets on various dates.

NOPD Third District

Danisha and KiJuan Smith were arrested after being positively identified as the perpetrators of an aggravated battery by shooting incident that occurred on Feb. 25 at the intersection of Franklin and Dreux Avenues. Danisha Smith was arrested on Feb. 25, and KiJuan Smith turned himself in on Feb. 28.

NOPD Fifth District

Michael Clark Jr. (DOB: 4/22/1995) was arrested on Feb. 3 after a multi-hour standoff with officers in the 400 block of Tricou Street on the same day. Clark barricaded himself inside of a residence and opened fire on officers.

NOPD Seventh District

Charles Mangrum (DOB: 11-18-1985) was arrested on Feb. 10 after a multi-hour standoff with officers at a hotel in the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road on February 9, 2021. The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve Mangrum a warrant when he barricaded himself inside of the building. He also opened fire on officers.

Anyone with further information regarding these suspects and/or incidents is asked to contact the detectives at the corresponding divisions/districts.

Citizens may also call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.