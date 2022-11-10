Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile has been arrested in the case of a 2021 shooting in the St. Bernard area that left two juveniles dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On May 11, 2021, officers say they responded to the 4200 block of Hamburg Street after a 16-year-old and 17-year-old male were found in the area, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations determined a 17-year-old male was responsible and a warrant for his arrest on two counts of second-degree murder, was issued on Oct. 25. NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad officers took the subject into custody on Nov. 8 and he was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Due to the subject being under age, his identity was not released.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300.

