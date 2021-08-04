NOPD: Teenager arrested for alleged armed robbery near Robert E. Lee and Paris Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — On August 4, the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of 19-year-old Darrell Smith, for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on July 23, in the 6100 block of Chatham Drive.

Through investigation, NOPD Third District detectives positively identified Smith as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Smith is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.

NOPD VOWS officers and the U.S. Marshals located Smith and arrested him without incident.

Detectives say Smith was additionally charged with possession of stolen firearms, which were recovered upon his arrest.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.