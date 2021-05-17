NOPD: Teen wanted for Poydras Street car theft

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is trying to locate 18-year-old Theron Carr for an auto theft that occurred on Sunday, May 16.

Theron Carr (Photo: NOPD)

Carr was captured on surveillance video at 12:22 a.m. entering an unlocked car parked inside of a garage located in the 200 block of Poydras Street.

Carr fled the scene in the vehicle heading eastbound on Convention Center Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding Carr’s whereabouts is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.