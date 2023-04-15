All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 17-year-old from Jefferson Parish has been arrested in connection to a series of rape incidents in the Rue Parc Fontaine area on Friday (April 14th).

The incidents occurred over a two-week span between March 26 – April 7, 2023. The NOPD Violent Offender Squad with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals were able to arrest the alleged suspect with DNA from the victims and tips from community assistance.

The 17-year-old has benn booked on one count of first-degree rape, one count of attempted first-degree rape, and one count of armed robbery. Additional charges are forthcoming, pending further investigation.

“I want to commend our detectives in the Special Victims Section and in the Fourth District, who worked relentlessly to get this offender off the streets and end this terrifying threat to the women in our community,” NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said. “I also want to give special thanks to our partners with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for working so quickly to fast track the processing of DNA in this case, which ultimately led to our suspect. To the community…we thank you for your assistance. We had multiple tips to Crimestoppers and other information as people stepped up to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives at 504-658-5523.

