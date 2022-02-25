NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting on February 12, 2022, in the 10000 block of Chef Mentuer Highway.

NOPD arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the investigation.

According to police, around 9:45 p.m, seventh district officers responded to a call of a shooting.

When police arrived they discovered a man and woman both suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

After arriving at the hospital, the woman, 66-year-old Pamela Parish was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified the juvenile male as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant on one charge of manslaughter.

The teenager was located and arrested on February 24 and booked accordingly into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300.