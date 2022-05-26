NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On May 26, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a SWAT standoff in New Orleans East.
The NOPD declared the SWAT roll in the 5700 block of Louis Prima Drive East.
Initial reports show a barricaded subject inside of a residence.
No additional information is currently available.
The public is advised to avoid this area while police activity is underway.
