NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT Roll in the Little Woods neighborhood Tuesday, July 25.

At 6:40 a.m., the SWAT team responded to the 7000 Block of Edgefield Drive after learning a subject barricaded themselves inside of a home.

NOPD officers have not yet provided the reason for the SWAT and no further details are available at this time.

WGNO has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

