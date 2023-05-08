Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is actively working a scene at a home in the Lower Garden District on Monday.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. Early reports indicate a suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A spokesperson says the man is wanted on a homicide charge.

We’re told the NOPD’s SWAT forces have been dispatched to the area, along with the Violent Offender Squad (VOWS) and federal officials. Residents are urged to avoid the area as the situation develops.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

