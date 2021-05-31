NOPD: Suspects wanted in string of auto burglaries in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD are investigating multiple auto burglaries that occurred Saturday between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Central Business District.

The pictured subjects below have been identified as the subjects responsible for burglarizing over 40 vehicles within the Downtown area.

Suspects wanted in connection with more than 40 auto burglaries in the New Orleans CBD on Saturday, May 29, 2021 (Photo: NOPD)

The vehicle in question is a white Infiniti SUV, occupied by five unknown black males, all wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves.

Anyone with helpful information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.