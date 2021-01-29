NOPD: Suspects identified in December’s Eighth District shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for 23-year-old Gevante Banks and 19-year-old Harvy Jefferson (note uncommon spelling of first name), both of Lake Charles, La., in the investigation of a shooting on Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Magazine Street.

Through investigation, both Banks and Jefferson were developed and positively identified as the perpetrators in this incident. Both men are sought on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.