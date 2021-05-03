NOPD: Suspected prostitute wanted for razor cutting two people at Willie’s Chicken Shack on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s help in capturing a suspected prostitute who was allegedly involved in an aggravated battery by cutting on Sunday night.
At around 11:40 p.m., the pictured subject (above) is believed to have cut two victims with a small straight razor during an altercation at Willie’s Chicken Shack located in the 700 block of Canal Street.
The subject is believed to be a prostitute in the area.
The unknown subject is described as a black female in her early 30’s who stands approximately 5-foot-6 and wears a silver or bleach blonde wig.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the unknown pictured subject is asked to contact Eighth District detectives, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.