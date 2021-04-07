NOPD: Suspected Canal Street shooters arrested in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Two suspects in a Canal Street shooting on Easter Sunday were apprehended in Mississippi, according to a New Orleans Police Department media release on Wednesday.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested 21-year-old Dontez Baker and 21-year-old Shayla Bradley for the April 4 shooting in the 700 block of Canal Street.

Bradley was located and arrested in Gulfport, Miss., while Baker was located and arrested in Wiggins, Miss. At the time of his arrest, Baker was found to be in possession of two handguns.

Bradley will be charged with two counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder and Baker for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. .

The two will be transported back to Orleans Parish and booked accordingly.