NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man in connection to a shooting that wounded a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 28th) in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street when a walked up to a crowd and opened fire. He was seen fleeing the scene towards Conti Street.

The woman and girl were both taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Through investigation, detectives identified the man, pictured above, as the shooter in the incident.

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

