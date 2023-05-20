ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Central City area.

According to the NOPD, the suspect identified as 53-year-old Brian Carter allegedly burglarized a church Tuesday (May 16th) in the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Carter is reportedly linked to another burglary the next day on Wednesday (May 17th) in the 2800 block of Lasalle Street.

Investigators say he has six additional outstanding warrants for multiple thefts and burglaries in the Sixth District.

Carter was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with “Xavier” written across the front, ripped jeans, and multicolored sneakers.

He is known to frequent the Central City area around Louisiana and Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

