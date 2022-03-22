NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Javen N. Cole in the investigation of an attempted murder that occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street last week.

Javen N. Cole (Photo: NOPD)

According to the report, NOPD First District detectives determined that at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Cole allegedly attacked a worker at a tow yard during an argument.

Detectives claim the worker attempted to de-escalate the situation by returning onto the property and closing the gate. However, Cole allegedly opened the gate, forced his way into the tow yard and grabbed the victim at gunpoint.

A struggle ensued and Cole reportedly shot the victim in the neck and fled the location.

Cole is wanted on one charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Javen N. Cole’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.