NOPD: Suspect wanted for stealing Honda SUV

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Kevin Lee who is wanted for a vehicle theft that occurred on May 4.

At around 3:30 a.m., Lee reportedly took an acquaintance’s vehicle keys after she fell asleep and stole her Honda SUV from the 3700 block of South Roman Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.