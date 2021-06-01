NOPD: Suspect wanted for armed robbery on Saint Stephen Drive

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Bryan Jones Jr.

Jones is wanted for perpetrating an armed robbery in the 13100 block of Saint Stephen Drive on May 28.

The NOPD reports Jones approached a vehicle while armed with a firearm and demanded the victim’s firearm.

Bryan Jones Jr (Photo: NOPD)

Jones is wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

As Jones is a convicted felon, he is additionally wanted for felon in possession of a firearm

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Bryan Jones Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.