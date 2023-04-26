NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a woman in connection to a theft incident in Algiers.
The theft happened in the 1600 block of Jo Ann Place on Tuesday (April 25th) when 20-year-old Jada Funches allegedly used a victim’s cash app card to transfer money around 2:45 p.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
