Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans detectives are searching for a man believed to have stabbed someone twice during an argument over the weekend.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 42-year-old Jerry Clay is accused of committing the stabbing, which happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 15).

Details from the NOPD’s Major Offense Log indicated an argument broke out between two men in the 300 block of Hennessey Avenue, located near Will Clark Field in Central City. When the argument escalated, police say the suspect stabbed the victim twice in the chest.

The victim, described only as a Black male, was transported to an area hospital. The severity of his injuries was unclear.

Following the stabbing, detectives say the suspect ran away on foot. That suspect, according to police, was Clay.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding the stabbing or Clay’s whereabouts to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.