NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have identified a suspect believed to have pointed a gun at someone during an argument on the West Bank.

On Tuesday, March 8, NOPD announced an arrest warrant for 59-year-old William Hale in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the month.

NOPD reports on March 1, the victim in the incident was walking on Mardi Gras Boulevard in Algiers when he was approached by an unknown man. The two people then began arguing, which is when police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim.

As the victim began to leave, the suspect fired a shot into the ground. NOPD says the suspect then left the area.

Police say an investigation led detectives to identify Hale as the perpetrator in the incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident or who knows where Hale is is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6040.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.