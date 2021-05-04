NOPD: Suspect, Persons of Interest still sought in shooting at Bourbon and Canal

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is still asking for assistance in locating a suspect and three persons of interest in a shooting on April 17 at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets.

At about 2:13 a.m., the male subject (pictured at top, three images) pulled out a firearm and shoot a passerby following a verbal altercation with an employee of Willie’s Chicken Shack.

The three additional pictured individuals (pictured at bottom, from left to right) are considered persons of interest and are sought for questioning in this investigation.

These subjects were seen with the suspected perpetrator at the time of the incident and fled with the suspect.

They are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.