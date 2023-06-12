Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The alleged suspect in a May Fairgrounds home burglary is being sought by the New Orleans Police Department.

On the morning of May 2, just after 7:40 a.m. the NOPD says a home in the 2800 block of O’Reilly Street was burglarized by an unidentified black man. Home survellience cameras captured the alleged suspect.

Police say the man got in through an unlocked door in the back of the house and reportedly stole a wallet before leaving the area. The suspect is described as a black male, with short black hair, and facial who was last seen wearing a black undershirt and khakii pants.

Anyone with information that can help identify this suspect or provide additional information is asked to contact First District officers at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.