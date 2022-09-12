NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest was made Monday in the case of an August homicide in the St. Roch neighborhood. The New Orleans Police Department says the suspect was already in jail at the time of the second arrest.

On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court after a man, 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas, was found inside of a building suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigations revealed 39-year-old Elbert Bender as the suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder. Bender was already booked into the Orleans Parish Correctional Center for another crime but was rebooked on the new charges, according to detectives.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.