NOPD: Suspect identified, another wanted in North Tonti Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Darrell Carter in the ongoing investigation of a shooting on May 6 in the 300 block of North Tonti Street.

Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for a second unidentified suspect believed to be involved.

Darrell Carter

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the suspects reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with the victim at a nearby store.

The victim, along with the two suspects, relocated to the 300 block of North Tonti Street where the verbal argument continued.

Moments later, officers in the area reported hearing shots fired and responded to the location, where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Unidentified Supect in North Tonti Street Shooting (Photo: NOPD)

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black 2011 four-door Acura TSX bearing Louisiana license plate 585 EIY.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, including the identity of the second suspect and the suspects’ location, is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.