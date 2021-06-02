NOPD: Suspect arrested for attempted murder on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD arrested 25-year-old Dejaun Gradley for a shooting in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street on May 31.

Dejaun Gradley (Photo: NOPD)

Detectives positively identified Gradley as the perpetrator in this incident where a firearm was discharged and one victim was struck.

During the investigation, the NOPD learned that Gradley suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and went to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Gradley’s arrest on four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center following his hospital release.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.