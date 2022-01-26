NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began working a standoff at a home in New Orleans East on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect shot at officers and then barricaded himself inside a home in the 7700 block of Alabama Street.

No officers were injured in the shooting, however, a female victim was later taken to the hospital with a non-gunshot related injury.

Around 2 p.m., a SWAT roll was declared at the location, prompting several road closures. NOPD has closed off the following intersections to traffic:

Downman Road at Morrison Road

Downman Road at Hayne Boulevard

West Laverne Street at Wales Street

NOPD asks citizens to avoid the area until the scene is secure.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest information.