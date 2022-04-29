NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, April 29, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the Central Business District.

41-year-old Jason Paul Porche was arrested for stabbing and killing a 44-year-old man in the 2100 block of Julia Street.

According to NOPD, on Monday, First District officers responded to a medical call at the location. When police arrived they found the victim with stab wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reports show that Porche was the perpetrator in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder.

Porche was located, arrested, and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.



Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.