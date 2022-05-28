NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday.

According to police, the shooting was called in just after 4:30 a.m. for the intersection of Louisa Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

NOPD said a man suffering for a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by car.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with additional information is asked to call Fifth District officer at (504) 658-6050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.