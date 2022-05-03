NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in the Desire area after a hit and run crash left one person dead in the early Tuesday morning hours.

NOPD reports that shortly before 12:30 a.m., three people in a Honda Accord were traveling south on Alvar Street while at the same time, a Nissan Altima was at the intersection of Chickasaw Street waiting to turn onto Alvar.

Although the Nissan had a green light and tried to make a right turn, detectives say the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, then slammed into the Nissan.

After striking the vehicle, the NOPD Major Offense Log reports the Honda then lost control and struck a nearby pole.

One person was ejected from the Honda and was pronounced dead on the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

Police say the other two people in the Honda ran away from the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was unharmed.

NOPD continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the NOPD Fatality Section at (504) 658-6201. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers through an online form, or by calling (504) 822-1111.