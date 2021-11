NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting they thought happened around Mid-City.

Through further investigation, investigators learned that the shooting happened near the intersection of North Galvez and Clouet Streets.

According to police, around 3:40 p.m., an adult male arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.