NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Marigny early Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened out side of a bar.

The NOPD says after 3:30, the victim, 30-year-old man, was standing outside of a bar at the corner of Decatur St. and Esplanade Ave. when an unidentified subject ran out of the business firing a gun. The victim was hit twice.

The subject ran away from the bar and headed east down Decatur Ave. toward Frenchmen Street says the NOPD. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.