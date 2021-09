NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Early Sunday morning, The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on I-10 East and Louisa Street.

All lanes on I-10 E between Louisa and Elysian Fields were closed.

According to officers, initial reports indicate there is a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

There is no report on the condition of the man at this time or how the incident took place.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the lanes reopened.