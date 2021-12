NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened early Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and Dumaine Street.

Initial reports indicated a man suffered from a gunshot wound that resulted in his death.

The signal for this incident has changed to homicide. https://t.co/5QhjxGYgCY — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 17, 2021